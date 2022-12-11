Iran summons Chinese ambassador over disputed 3 UAE islands it occupies

by yalibnan 465

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Tehran late Saturday to protest the Gulf-Chinese summit statement related to three UAE islands that are occupied by Iran

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Chang Hua was summoned to express “strong dissatisfaction” with the joint statement

In the detailed statement published Friday during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, China and the GCC countries adopted a joint action plan aimed at bolstering strategic cooperation, including affirming their support for regional issues, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) demand for the resolution of the long-standing dispute about the UAE islands that have been occupied by Iran since November 30, 1971

Also Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took to Twitter to assert that the strategic islands were “inseparable parts” of Iran and that Tehran will not never relinquish them .

The 3 islands are claimed by the UAE Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah

News Agencies