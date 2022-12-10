Mikati and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Saudi capital

by yalibnan 421

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia on Friday on the sidelines of an Arab-Chinese summit.

During the meeting, Xi said that China and Lebanon enjoy traditional friendship and have always supported each other.

Last year, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Xi said, adding that China is willing to make joint efforts with Lebanon to promote the in-depth development of China-Lebanon friendly and cooperative relations.

China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports Lebanon in preserving national security and stability, opposes interference by external forces in Lebanon’s internal affairs, and will continue to speak up for Lebanon on international multilateral occasions, Xi said.

China is willing to work with Lebanon in deepening Belt and Road cooperation and encourage capable Chinese enterprises to participate in Lebanon’s economic and social development, Xi said.

The Chinese president stressed that China will continue to faithfully fulfill its peacekeeping mission and contribute to maintaining peace in Lebanon.

China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Lebanon on international multilateral occasions to safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi said, adding that China appreciates Lebanon’s active promotion of collective cooperation between China and Arab countries.

China is willing to work with Lebanon to take the first China-Arab States Summit as a new starting point to promote cooperation between the two sides in various fields and work together to foster a China-Arab community with a shared future, Xi said.

For his part, Mikati thanked Beijing for its “effective contribution to protecting stability in south Lebanon through its active participation in the UNIFIL forces.

He also said that Lebanon is looking forward to “more Chinese investments in Lebanon, especially in the field of infrastructure in which China has vast expertise.”

He also hoped China will open its markets to Lebanese craft products.

Xinhua / New Agencies