May Chidiac admitted to a Beirut hospital after an accident in France

by yalibnan 612

Former Minister May Chidiac had an accident on Friday in France which resulted in a broken shoulder and leg.

This reportedly took place during the closing of the electronic door as she was leaving her hotel in France

She was reportedly immediately flown to Lebanon and was admitted to Hotel Dieu hospital in Beirut .

Not her first serious injury

In September 2005, the former Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation journalist lost her left hand and left leg as a result of a bomb exploding under the driver’s seat of her car. She believes the attack came as a result of her criticism of Syria’s involvement in Lebanon.

The attack came after she hosted a show addressing Syria’s possible involvement in former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination and the fears of more violence because of the UN report about the investigation.

Following the attack, Chidiac spent several months in France recovering from her injuries. She had previously hosted Nharkom Said (Good Day), an LBC program broadcast every Sunday covering subjects such as politics, theater and culture.

“I gave my country a hand to fight with, and a leg to kick all the enemies with, and they are not few. “, commented Chidiac about her injuries in her acceptance speech for the Courage in Journalism Award.

Chidiac was awarded the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in May 2006.

Chidiac was named on January 31, 2019 as the Minister of State of the Administrative Reform of the government of former PM Saad Hariri , but on October 19, 2019, she and her 3 other colleagues from the Lebanese Forces resigned from the government after the third day of protests across the country against tax increases and alleged official corruption.

Chidiac is the Founder and President of the two NGOs; May Chidiac Foundation (MCF) and its affiliated Media Institute (MCF-MI) since 2011. The Foundation organizes annual conferences.