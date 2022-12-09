Lebanon MPs fail for the ninth time to elect a president

by yalibnan 571

As in the past 8 sessions the Lebanese parliament failed to elect a president

According to observers the Lebanese parliament showed its complete irresponsibility by not taking seriously the election of a new president and is therefore not up to the task and must be awaiting instructions of the neighboring countries before they cast their votes .

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament failed again to elect a new president on Thursday for the ninth time, with many MPs spoiling their ballots, including one who cast a vote for “Nelson Mandela.”

Hezbollah opponent Michel Moawad won the support of 39 MPs, but fell well short of the required majority.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the session and announced a new meeting next Thursday, the last session for 2022.

Berri reiterated calls for dialogue among MPs to find a consensus candidate to prevent the process dragging on for months.

Only 105 of 128 MPs showed up for the vote on Thursday and many of them spoilt their ballots.

For the first time, and after eight parliamentary sessions, the number of blank ballots cast by Hezbollah and its allies was equal to the number of votes received by Mouawad.

This tie came against the backdrop of the dispute that arose between Hezbollah and its Christian ally in Lebanon, the Free Patriotic Movement, since the Cabinet session last Monday.

According to a parliamentary observer, the FPM decided to stop casting blank ballots as before and distribute its votes in a calculated manner.

Although the session failed to elect a president, the FPM’s move sent a calculated message to Hezbollah on its open decisions by leaking some of its deputies’ votes in favor of Mouawad, thereby reducing the number of blank votes, the observer said.

The winning candidate requires at least 86 votes in the first round of voting, and an absolute majority of 65 votes in subsequent rounds.

The parliament again failed to hold a second round for loss of quorum after the withdrawal of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement and MPs from other blocs.

Nine MPs voted for “The New Lebanon,” five for Issam Khalifeh and three for the customs chief Badri Daher, who is in detention in relation to the investigation into the Beirut port explosion.

Former deputy Ziad Baroud, legal expert and candidate Salah Honein, and activist and candidate Fawzi Bou Malhab received one vote each.

One vote contained the inscription “For Lebanon,” and another “the agreement.” One vote was cast for “Nelson Mandela,” in addition to canceled votes.

The results of the ballot showed that the FPM deputies amounting to 17 chose their options carefully, as they did not direct all their votes toward Mouawad.

Some votes containing the inscriptions “Mouawad,” “Michel” and “Mouawad Badri Daher” were annulled, among others.

Hezbollah and the FPM deputies did not give any statement after the session, but engaged in a quick side talk.

The Amal Movement MPs avoided discussing the dispute between Hezbollah and the FPM.

MP Ali Hassan Khalil said every party should review its stances, so “we can move forward with this dialogue.

Changes coming

MP Wael Bou Faour of the Democratic Gathering bloc said that his bloc might endorse in the future former MP Salah Honein after holding discussions with other blocs.

Honein had officially announced on Wednesday his candidacy for presidency. He garnered only one vote in today’s session.

Qatar reportedly told Iran and FPM chief Jebran Bassil during his recent visit to Doha that it supports Army chief General Joseph Aoun as the new president

While the Iran backed Hezbollah reportedly prefers Suleiman Franjieh , who is also backed by Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad

On the other hand Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Thursday that any presidential candidate backed by Hezbollah would lead to “a further collapse.”

Geagea reiterated his categorical rejection to the election of Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil or Marada leader Suleiman Franjieh.

He accused Hezbollah and its allies of obstructing the election of a new president.

News Agencies