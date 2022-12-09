Israel threatens to attack Beirut airport if Iran uses it to smuggle arms to Hezbollah

by yalibnan 826

A new Iranian attempt to smuggle weapons via civilian airline flights to Beirut, is being tracked by Israel according to Israeli media

According to the reports Iran is using the airline Meraj, which has recently started flying to Beirut .

Israel has reportedly warned that it could carry out strikes at Beirut International Airport to thwart weapons deliveries to Hezbollah as it has done in Damascus.

Geagea calls for emergency cabinet meeting

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday called for an emergency cabinet meeting after media reports claimed that Hezbollah is using Beirut’s airport to smuggle weapons from Iran.

“This is a delicate, dangerous and emergency matter that requires an urgent and necessary meeting by the caretaker cabinet in order to gather all the needed information and take all the necessary measures to preserve the security and stability of the Lebanese,” Geagea said in a tweet.

“Some matters cannot withstand postponement, procrastination or a cover-up if they are true, that’s why the caretaker cabinet must act quickly, seriously and effectively,” the LF leader added.

The Saudi al-Hadath TV has reported that the Iranian Meraj Airlines , which has alleged ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, might transfer arms and sensitive equipment to Hezbollah, noting that the air company’s first flight had taken place on November 14.

On the other hand , Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Director General Fadi al-Hassan on Thursday denied the media report claiming that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is using Meraj to transfer arms and sensitive equipment to Hezbollah.

“This report is baseless,” al-Hassan told al-Jadeed television without elaborating .