Is Russia behind German coup?

by yalibnan 557

Germany detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that was preparing a violent overthrow of the state. Multiple raids involved some 3,000 police officers storming hundreds of properties nationwide. German authorities said that the group planned to install as national leader a prince who had sought support from Russia. They are suspected of conspiring to depose the current government in Berlin by force and reinstate a regime modeled on the German Reich of 1871.

Kremlin denies involvement in coup

The Kremlin said later on Wednesday there could be no question of any Russian involvement in the coup plot.

“This appears to be a German internal problem,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “There can be no question of any Russian interference.”

