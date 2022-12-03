France charges Salameh’s Ukrainian partner with criminal conspiracy, money laundering, tax fraud

by yalibnan 711

A former partner of the governor of Lebanon’s central bank is under formal investigation in France.

French investigative journal Mediapart reported on Thursday that Anna Kosakova, 46, a former partner of the governor of Lebanon’s central bank Riad Salameh, is under formal investigation in France for criminal conspiracy, organized money laundering, and aggravated tax fraud laundering.

On July 14, Antigraft judge Aude Buresi issued the decision as part of her investigation into Salameh’s fortune and alleged embezzlement of public funds following two complaints filed by anti-corruption organizations. Kosakova is the first person to be prosecuted in the case.

Salameh now faces investigations for alleged money laundering in several European states.

Following investigations, the EU’s Hague-based criminal justice agency last March froze €120 million ($124.3 million) worth of assets belonging to Salameh and members of his family.

If proven guilty, Salameh faces up to 10 years in prison and the confiscation of his assets in Europe.

In October 2020, the Swiss attorney general’s office opened the first criminal inquiry targeting Salameh. The prosecutor suspects Salameh embezzled about $330 million in public funds through Forry Associates, a company registered in the Virgin Islands, whose owner is the governor’s brother, Raja.

Mediapart reported that the French judiciary is trying to determine if the profits from the alleged embezzlement were channeled through investments in France, where Salameh’s circle owns important real estate properties.

Last year, the Lebanese authorities opened an investigation into Salameh at the request of the Swiss Public Prosecution in the framework of investigations into the transfer of sums exceeding $300 million by the governor and his brother.

Despite the complaints, summons, investigations, and travel ban issued against him last January, Salameh remains in the position he has held since 1993, making him one of the longest-serving central bank governors in the world.

ALMAYADEEN