World Cup 2022: Morocco, Croatia advance; No. 2 Belgium eliminated

by yalibnan 644

Doha- Morocco beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday in Qatar to win Group F, while Croatia drew with Belgium to claim the runner-up entry for the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

Hazim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Morocco for the win at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Morocco held a 2-0 lead before defender Nayef Aguerd scored in the Morocco net for an own goal in the 40th minute.

Morocco, ranked No. 22 in the world, logged two wins and a draw in three group stage matches. The Moroccans will face the runner-up from Group E at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday at Education City Stadium in Ar Rayyan. No. 41 Canada lost all three of its group stage matches.

No. 12 Croatia drew 0-0 with No. 2 Belgium on Thursday at Ar Rayyan. Belgium, one of the World Cup favorites, outshot Croatia 16 to 11 and held a 52% to 48% edge in possession.

Croatia will face the winner of Group E at 10 a.m. Monday in Wakrah.

No. 7 Spain leads Group E over second-place Japan (No. 24). Third-place Costa Rica (No. 31) and last-place Germany (No. 11) round out the group. Japan will face Spain at 2 p.m. Thursday in Al Rayyan.

Germany will battle Costa Rica at 2 p.m. Thursday in Al Khor.

The World Cup quarterfinals will be Dec. 9 and 10. The World Cup final will be Dec. 18 in Lusail.

Updates:

Germany was eliminated at the group stage for the second straight tournament despite beating Costa Rica 4-2.

Germany needed help from the other game in Group E, which Japan won 2-1 over Spain.

Japan used a second-half comeback against a European giant for the second time this tournament to win Group E. Spain went through as the second-place team. The score : Japan 2, Spain 1

Japan was the second team to confirm a surprising group victory on the day. In Group F, Morocco topped Canada 2-1, and a goalless draw took place between Croatia and Belgium.

UPI