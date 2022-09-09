Hochstein optimistic after meeting Aoun over maritime border talks. video

by yalibnan 140

US mediator Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Friday to resume the indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel over their maritime border dispute.

Hochstein headed directly to Baabda presidential palace to meet President Michel Aoun, state news agency NNA reported. Parliament deputy speaker Elias Bou Saab and Major general Abbas Ibrahim attended the talks

Following the talks Hochstein told reporters “I think we’re making very good progress and I’m very hopeful that we can reach an agreement.”

Hochstein then headed to Ain el Tinah to meet with Speaker Nabih Berri and expected to head from there to the Saraya to meet with caretaker PM Najib Mikati .

After completing his round of the meetings , Hochstein then headed to Beirut airport where he talked to to the media . He sounded optimistic about a possible agreement but said more work needs to be done