Israel postpones drilling in Karish gas field

Beirut , Lebanon – Natural gas extraction from the Karish field will not start in September as had initially been planned and will instead begin after mid-October, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported.



Maariv stated that this development may lighten tension that has arisen in recent weeks with the Iranian backed Lebanese Hezbollah militant group , since Karish is close to the disputed maritime border demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon, which is still the focus of indirect talks mediated by the US.

Maariv added that, in any case, in light of threats made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel will maintain a high level of alert on its northern border.

Israeli energy minister Karin Elharar has meanwhile said that the possible delay in activating Karish is not linked to tension over security concerns but is primarily due to the complexity of installation operations.

Talks with Israel going in the right direction

An agreement put forward by US mediator Amos Hochstein stipulated that Lebanon gain control over the Qana field in exchange for granting Israel full rights in the Karish oil field, according to well-informed sources , but neither Lebanon nor Israel confirmed the deal so far . The threats of war against Israel by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group could prevent Israel and Lebanon from reaching an agreement. Line 1 is proposed Israeli maritime border line , Line 29 is proposed Lebanon’s maritime border line , while line 23 is the proposed final maritime border line. where anything below the line is for Israel and anything above it is for Lebanon . Karish and Qana will be the exception

Lebanon’s Parliament Deputy Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, said on Tuesday following talks with President Michel Aoun that there are thorny issues in the maritime border demarcation talks between Lebanon and Israel, but are being resolved one after another.

He added that the talks with Israel going in the right direction

“Communication and contacts will intensify in September and we hope we will be able to reach an agreement ,” he said. “We don’t want to let go of optimism, but we don’t want to say that we’re pessimistic,” the Deputy Speaker said.

He added that US mediator, Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Lebanon this week.

According to Al Mayadeen TV station which is closely associated with Hezbollah , Mr Hochstein has already arrived in Tel Aviv and is expected to meet with top Israeli officials to discuss the maritime border demarcation issue before heading to Beirut

