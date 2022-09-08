Iran condemns Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties

by yalibnan 68

Sept 7 (Reuters) – Iran strongly condemned on Wednesday Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as “baseless claims” Albania’s reasons for the move, a statement by the country’s foreign ministry said.

Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and kicked out its diplomats after a cyber attack in July it blamed on the Islamic Republic, a move Washington supported

Albania ‘s Prime Minister Edi Rama said a probe had found “incontrovertible evidence” that Iran “hired four groups to mount the attack on Albania” on 15 July.

The hackers tried to paralyse public services, delete and steal government data, and incite chaos, he added.

Mr Rama described Albania’s response as “extreme… but entirely forced on us”.

The United States said it strongly condemned the cyber-attack on a Nato ally and vowed to hold Iran accountable for actions that threatened Albania’s security and “set a troubling precedent for cyber-space”.

Reuters/ News Agencies