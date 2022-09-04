Geagea calls for a strong president , says Aoun is “weakest Lebanese president in history”

During the commemoration of the martyrs of the Lebanese Forces in Maarab, LF leader Samir Geagea, called for a strong president, stressing that the current president ( Michel Aoun) is the weakest president in Lebanon’s history, given that he is submissive, and has sacrificed his people and country to serve his personal interests.

Addressing the martyrs, Geagea said “they fear your martyrdom, your heroism, your love and your commitment to your society and your country, and they fear your integrity because you are the complete opposite of them, and because your mere presence reveals their ugly truth

Addressing the Lebanese people , Geagea said

Their Lebanon and our Lebanon

“Dear countrymen , they have their Lebanon, and we have ours. their Lebanon is the Lebanon of the axis of opposition, which we live in today , “Their Lebanon is the Lebanon of chaos, devastation, destruction, poverty and no state, while our Lebanon is the Lebanon of law and order, construction, progress, civilization, affluence, and the state.”

He added : Their Lebanon is the Lebanon of humiliation , of queues in front of gas stations, of lack of bread at bakeries, and lack of medicine at pharmacies . It is the Lebanon of no , electricity and no water. Their Lebanon is the Lebanon of stealing people’s deposits and disposing of them without the knowledge of their owners , it is the Lebanon of illegal smuggling, of manufacturing and trading in Captagon drugs in cooperation with the Syrian regime.”

Hezbollah’s interests come first

He added their Lebanon is all relative to Hezbollah’s interests , not the interests of the Lebanese people, so indirect negotiation with the enemy is legitimate. As for direct negotiation with their brother Bashar al-Assad, it is illegal because it deprives Hezbollah of the reason for its existence. Shebaa Farms and the Kfar Shuba Hills of Lebanon.

Editor’s note ( Both Shebaa Farms and the Kfar Shuba were part of Syrian Golan Heights which were occupied by Israel in the June 5, 1967 war , but Hezbollah claims they are Lebanese and wants to keep its arms to liberate them)

Another president like Aoun

He continued, “They are obstructing the formation of a new government and are preparing, as always, to disrupt the presidential elections, and it is certain that this is not in order to put forward a specific reform plan to rescue the country , but rather an attempt to bring the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gibran Bassil, or “anyone like him ” as the President of the Republic to succeed President Aoun.”

Biggest lie

He added “It is unfortunate that they claim that what they are doing under the pretext of protecting the rights of Christians, and this is the biggest lie that is constantly being used by them at a time when no one has harmed Christians more than them, and no one has raised the rate of their emigration more than them.”

Lebanon’s Arab face

He stressed that “we will not accept, no matter what happens, any change in Lebanon’s face or in its role, message and identity, and we will not accept that our country remains alien and isolated from its Arab environment or from the international community. Neither its past nor its history, nor the nature of its people , stressing that “we will not accept the obliteration of Lebanon’s history by anyone and its alteration to suit its ideology and theories, or for it to manipulate Lebanese traditions and ignore the facts of history and geography.”

He reiterated , that the only way for Lebanon to regain its role is to have a strong sovereign president

Divided country

The term of outgoing president Michel Aoun will soon expire , October 31, to be exact , and for this reason the talk of the town in Lebanon is who will be the next president

According to the constitution the president should not only be Christian , but should be a Maronite Christian . The same goes for the 2 other top positions in Lebanon. The Prime minister should not only be Muslim but should be a Sunni Muslim. and the speaker should not only be Muslim but should be a Shiite Moslem .

The other Christian and Muslim sects (15) have no chance of ever making it to any of the top positions , this is the reason why the new breed of reformist MPS are calling for an end to political sectarianism,

This restriction also limits the choice of a qualified new president even from the sect itself specially since Lebanon is so tiny

Lebanon is divided between those who support the Iran backed Hezbollah militant group and its arms and those who want an end Hezbollah’s domination .

Some of Change MPs, the Lebanese Forces and Phalanage party are calling for a sovereign president , meaning a figure who is not affiliated with Iran – and supports the independence of the judiciary, which they view as the foundation of any state seeking transparency and accountability and that wants to combat corruption.