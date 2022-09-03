Russia Asks Iran to Withdraw From Military Positions In Syria – Report

by yalibnan 183

Following the recent escalation of Israeli strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria, Russia has asked the Islamic Republic to withdraw from military positions in western and central Syria.

London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat quoted unnamed Syrian sources as saying on Friday that Moscow has demanded Iranian-backed militias to evacuate positions west of Syria’s Hama province as well as from positions in the central and western parts of the country.

According to the report, Russia’s call is meant to deprive Israelis of excuses or pretexts to continue the bombing of targets where Russian forces are present.

“Russian officers informed the Iranian side of the need to evacuate Iranian military headquarters near the site of Regiment 49, which belongs to the Syrian regime forces,” a source told the paper, adding that the demand was made during a meeting that included three Russian officers and their Iranian counterparts on Wednesday.

The Regiment 49 site is one of the most important military sites in western Hama as it houses long-range S-200 missiles and other Russian-made military equipment.

“The Russian officers also demanded that the Iranians evacuate a second military site in the Hamidiya area, south of Tartus governorate on the Syrian coast,” the source added.

Following Israeli airstrikes on targets around Aleppo and Damascus in Syria, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Thursday that Israel was “playing with fire,” noting that “Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later.”

Israel conducted several airstrikes against the Aleppo International Airport in northwestern Syria, hours before its missiles struck targets southeast of capital Damascus Wednesday night.

Source: Iran Intl/ Asharq Al Alawsat