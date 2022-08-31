Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
by yalibnan
August 31, 2022
The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani reports from Washington.