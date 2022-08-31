Aoun continues to obstruct government formation process

by yalibnan 12

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati visited Baabda again today and met again with President Michel Aoun to discuss the issue of the new government.

Speaking to reporters as he entered the meeting,

Mikati joked prior to the meeting with reporters and told them that the government’s formation decrees cannot be issued today because Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri “is in the South”

Berri delivered a speech today marking the 44th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Moussa al-Sadr, during his 1978 visit to Libya

Following his meeting with Aoun Mikati left the presidential palace without making any statements.

According to Al-Jadeed TV the disagreements between Aoun and Mikati were not resolved in today’s meeting.

The two officials reportedly disagreed over the government lineup and the number of ministers.

Mikati reportedly prefers to maintain a government of 24 ministers, and replace 2 ministers , while Aoun was pushing for adding six more ministers of state to the lineup , as reportedly advised by is son-in law Gebran Bassil

Retired top Security official General Khaled Hemaded predicted last week during an interview that the outgoing and aging Lebanese president Aoun ( 87) is not planning to leave the Baabda presidential palace when his term expires on October 31, 2022 and that is why he continues to obstruct the government formation.