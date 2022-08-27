Ziad Hayek announced his candidacy for Lebanon presidency

Former Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Privatization, Ziad Hayek, announced his candidacy for the presidency during a press conference at the “Le Royal” Hotel – Dbayeh, in the presence of economic, human rights and media experts.

Hayek pointed out that “the candidacy for the presidency comes nearly three years after the start of the financial crisis and two years after the crime of the Beirut port explosion, and no one moved a finger, except for the decision to stop Lebanon from paying debts , which increased the country’s bankruptcy and collapse, and this reality in particular imposes new faces and a new approach.”

He added, “My beloved, my family, my compatriots, the cedars of Lebanon are not of wood. You are the cedars of Lebanon, each of you is a wonderful cedar on its lands and in the world of its spread. Just as cedar resists cold and storms, so you resisted all occupations and protected your homeland, and so you are presently resisting psychological pressures. economic and even environmental.

He pointed out that “politics is the art of the possible, and we must stay away as much as possible from rigid and hardened positions. I have come here today to ask you to resist the farce of the canned elections. I have come to ask you for your help to urge your representatives to change their traditional approach to the presidential elections. Ask them to govern their consciences and vote. The vision and program that I presented, in order to spread together the aroma of rice throughout this country and the entire globe.”

Hayek explained his program through a short film that presented his biography, highlighting his academic and scientific experience as well as technology in economics, politics and diplomacy. His experience focused on achieving goals, not obstructing and wasting time and opportunities.

About Hayek

Ziad Alexandre Hayek served as the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Supreme Council for Privatization from 2006 until he was nominated to be President of the World Bank in February 2019.

The Lebanese Government withdrew Hayek’s nomination in March 2019 due to pressure by the Trump administration . The former president reportedly backed David Malpass , who was selected as 13th President of the World Bank Group by its Board of Executive Directors on April 5, 2019. Hayek is currently Vice Chair of the Bureau of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Working Party on PPP (public–private partnership) , Head of the International Center of Excellence in PPP for Ports, President of the World Association of PPP Units & Professionals, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Member of the Investment Committee of World YMCA, and High Commissioner for Lebanon at the World Business Angels Investment Forum.

Hayek speaks 11 languages. He is fluent in Arabic , English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and familiar with Italian, Persian, German, Russian, Hebrew and Aramaic. He has been a resident of Lebanon, Mexico, the US, Bahrain, Gabon and the UK.

In 2014, he was made Officer of the National Order of the Cedar, the highest state order of Lebanon.

Commenting on the announcement of his candidacy , Edward Akl, a political analyst told Ya Libnan” I have a lot off respect and admiration for Mr Hayek he has a long resume of global achievements, but unfortunately the Lebanese MPS who are going to decide , who will be replacing General Michel Aoun as Lebanon’s president on October 31, 2022 have long resume’s of achievements in corruption. The only hope for Lebanon is if the newly elected reform, MPs and independents come out of their shells and lead the drive to elect a decent president . We are sick tired of hearing the names of the proposed candidates. Like Aoun they will be a total disaster for Lebanon”