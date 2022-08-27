More handouts find their way to Lebanon. Turkey donates hundreds of tons of food

As Lebanon collapses further , more handouts are heading our way .

Lebanon received 511.7 tons of food Thursday that was provided by Turkey on a ship that arrived at the Tripoli Port, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The aid, the fourth in 2022, was provided by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), based on directives by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A ceremony at the Port was attended by AFAD President, Yunus Sezer, and Turkish Ambassador, Ali Baris Ulusoy, as well as the head of the Lebanese High Relief Commission, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Khair, Interior Ministry representative, Col. Sami Nassif, and security officials.

Sezer conveyed greetings from Erdogan and Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, stressing that “Turkey stands by the brotherly Lebanese people.”

Khair expressed gratitude to the Turkish people and the role Turkiye plays in the region.

A ship with 23 truckloads of aid to Lebanon left Turkiye’s southern Mersin province Wednesday.

Between March to early April, Turkey( Turkiye) sent three aid ships to Lebanon.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency collapse and fuel and medical shortages.

In another development King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center announced in a statement that, “Al-Amal Charitable Bakery for the third phase in North Lebanon continues, with funding and supervision, to distribute 20,000 bundles of bread per day to families living in Akkar and Minya districts.”

The center pointed out that “the Ambulance Center of Subul Al Salam Social Society in North Lebanon continues with funding and supervision from the King Salman Center, to meet the tasks. Sixty-one ambulance missions were implemented this week, which varied between ambulance and transport of the sick and wounded

The country has been relying on handouts ever since its economy collapsed .

