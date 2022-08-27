Lebanese singer, actor dies in tragic car crash

by yalibnan 31

George al-Rassi a Lebanese actor, singer, model, musician, and songwriter was killed at dawn Saturday in a car crash in the al-Masnaa area following his return from a concert in neighboring Syria.

Born into a distinctively artistic family. His father plays oud, and his mother encouraged him to sing.

Al- Rassi was 39 years old.

was a Lebanese actor, singer, model, musician, and songwriter born into a distinctively artistic family. His father, who plays oud, and his mother encouraged him to sing. At 16 years old Georges Al Rassi won his first contract a six months agreement to perform at Options, the international nightclub, in Kaslik, Lebanon. Al Rassi, along with a female passenger, died in a car accident at the Masnaa Border Crossing on 27 August 2022.[2]

According to the National News Agency al-Rassi’s car crashed into a concrete road divider.

According to the National News Agency al-Rassi’s car crashed into a concrete road divider.

Zeina al-Merehbi who was accompanying al-Rassi, also died in the crash.

Zeina al-Merehbi who was accompanying al-Rassi, also died in the crash. She is shown here with her 3 very young children

Merhebi has 3 very young children