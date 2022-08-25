Lebanon MP calls for arresting Saudi dissident , who threatened to attack Saudi embassy

MP Fouad Makhzoum commented on the information circulating in Lebanon about targeting the Saudi embassy in a terrorist act by saying ” this requires an immediate action in order to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, especially since the person who is threatening is known by name and identity and the security forces should have already arrested him.

His comments come after an audio recording circulating on social media by a Saudi dissident Ali Hashem in which he threatened to attack the Saudi embassy in Beirut should Saudi authorities continue to “harass” his family back in the kingdom

“If anyone touches any member of my family, no employee at the Saudi embassy will remain alive. I will carry out an unprecedented act and I will annihilate every person at the embassy and you know my capabilities very well,” Hashem says in the recording.

Hashem had announced in early August that due to his “opposition to the Yemen war” and his defense of “the rights of Shiites in Saudi Arabia,” his children were put under house arrest in the kingdom, “all their services were suspended” and they faced “harassment.

Hashem lives in Lebanon like many other Saudi Shiite dissidents . Hezbollah hosted a conference for Saudi Shiite dissidents in its stronghold south of Beirut on January 12, 2022 in a defiant gesture that reportedly angered the oil-rich kingdom.

The conference was held as the Lebanese government was trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low last October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports. Over 500, 000 Lebanese live and work in the Arab Gulf countries and more than half of them are reportedly in Saudi Arabia