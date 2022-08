Lebanon Defeats Iran at FIBA U-18 Asian Championship 2022

by yalibnan 183

TEHRAN – Lebanon defeated Iran, 65-63, to start off its FIBA U-18 Asian Championship 2022 campaign on a high note, according to a report by (Tasnim)

Wael Arakji of Lebanon was awarded Most Valuable Player of the the Fiba Asia Cup. Getty Images

In the match that was held Sunday night at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran’s Mohammad Amini scored 24 points and Karim Rtail scored 17 points for Lebanon.