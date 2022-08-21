Neither Bassil nor Franjieh can save Lebanon: MP Abdel Massih

by yalibnan 86

Newly elected opposition MP Adib Abdel Massih, was quoted as saying on Sunday in an interview with al jadeed TV : ” We are currently coordinating and seeking an agreement on the name of a President of the Republic who can save Lebanon.”

He pointed out in the interview: “I have no personal problem with Gebran Bassil or Suleiman Franjieh, but my problem is with the approach they follow and their political choices, it is impossible for either one of them to save this country.”

Abdel Masih stressed, “I do not abide by the decision of MP Michel Moawad, but I adhere to the decision of the bloc to which I belong, and if it authorizes me to hear Suleiman Franjieh’s point of view and discuss the issue of the presidency, I have no problem with that.”

He explained that “MP Michel Moawad waited for his turn for two hours to obtain an American entry visa, and the talk about his relationship with the Americans is very exaggerate. He has foreign relations, but he is not affiliated with anyone.”

Composed foot of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, president Michel Aoun and Suleiman Franjieh . According to observers Hezbollah favors Franjieh in the upcoming election , who is being viewed as another Aoun and more isolation for Lebanon

Moawad ‘s name and few others circulated as possible consensus presidential candidates.

The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group has been critical of all opposition candidates accusing them of being influenced by foreign embassies

Abdel Massih , a newcomer to Parliament who ran on “The North of Confrontation” list which was supported by the Phalange party and Michel Moawad also stressed that “there is no problem with Hezbollah politically, but its weapons and approach are the problem, and it is the cause of Lebanon’s isolation.”

He stressed that “the demarcation of the maritime borders will happen because the Russian-Ukrainian war forced Europe to find an alternative, and the Mediterranean gas is the easiest alternative .”