Lebanon, Israel close to reaching a border demarcation deal: Official

by yalibnan 128

A Lebanese official source confirmed on Saturday that Lebanon and “Israel” are close to reaching an agreement on the demarcation of the maritime borders.

In a statement to Sputnik, the source said, “We are very close to reaching an agreement on the demarcation of the maritime border with Israel, and we have been informed that the answer the US mediator Amos Hochstein will carry from the Israeli side in response to the Lebanese proposal is positive, and he will soon return to Beirut.”

The source added that “the border demarcation issue will be concluded in September.”

An agreement put forward by US mediator Amos Hochstein stipulated that Lebanon gain control over the Qana field in exchange for granting Israel full rights in the Karish oil field, according to well-informed sources , but neither Lebanon nor Israel confirmed the deal so far . The threats of war against Israel by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group could prevent Israel and Lebanon from reaching an agreement

Hassan Nasrallah , leader of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group threatened yesterday that “If Lebanon does not obtain the rights demanded by the Lebanese state, we are heading toward an escalation whether or not the Iran nuclear agreement is signed.” He stressed that the border demarcation and the Iran nuclear deal are not linked in any way

The Syrian contract with a Russian company includes at least 750 square kilometers of maritime waters claimed by Lebanon in blocks 1 and 2 but no one is talking about this in Lebanon or Syria .

Lebanon Patriarch Beshara Botros Rai who was commenting today about the upcoming Lebanese presidential election said that the new president should also demarcate all the Lebanese borders with all the surrounding countries . Syria, which is the only country other than Israel that borders Lebanon has refused in the past to demarcate its border with Lebanon.