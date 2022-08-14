Cardinal Rai calls for electing a president with vision

by yalibnan 35

Lebanon’s Cardinal , Beshara al-Rai stressed on Sunday during his Sunday mass sermon that the country’s next president must have a “vision” to improve the situations.

The next president should have the vision to reach a “national reconciliation,” achieve “economic and financial revival,” preserve the “Lebanese entity,” implement “administrative decentralization,” organize “an international conference for Lebanon,” restore “Lebanon’s role” in the region and the world, resolve the Palestinian refugee issue, repatriate the displaced Syrians and “organize the return” of the Lebanese exiles in Israel.

Cardinal Rai has been calling for peace, saying that Lebanon should remain neutral in regional conflicts . He has been also outspoken about war and peace decisions

“It is unacceptable for “a party to make decisions on war” without the quorum of two thirds required by the country’s constitution. Cardinal Rai has been quoted as saying last year after Hezbollah fired 19 rockets into Israel from southern Lebanon”

“We call upon the Lebanese army … to prevent the launching of missiles from Lebanese territory, not for the sake of Israel’s safety, but rather for the safety of Lebanon,” Cardinal Rai added.

Outgoing president Michel Aoun’s term ends on October 31st. Aoun’s vision according to observers was to become the president. His alliance with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group landed him the presidency but is being blamed for Lebanon’s collapse as a state. For this reason Lebanese opposition MPs together with the newly elected reform MPs have been busy meeting to discuss a unified strategy for the upcoming presidential election