Several Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea

by yalibnan 235

Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine’s south and east, while Ukrainian counter-measures far behind enemy lines gain traction. Most notable is its suspected attack on Russian warplanes earlier this week at an airbase in Crimea.

Satellite images reveal at least eight Russian planes damaged or destroyed by explosions that hit the base on Tuesday, contrary to Moscow’s denials that any aircraft was harmed.

Concerns continue to mount over the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defense says Russia’s arms export industry is under strain.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts, according to a Pentagon readout of the call.

“They discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine and international support for the Ukrainian armed forces. Sullivan and Milley reaffirmed the steadfast support of the United States for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the readout said of the call with Andriy Yermak of Zelenskyy’s office and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny.

The leaders also discussed additional arms packages.

U.N. chief urges demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all military activity around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex to end.

“Regrettably, instead of de-escalation, over the past several days there have been reports of further deeply worrying incidents that could, if they continue, lead to disaster,” Guterres said in a statement.

“We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond. This is wholly

Guterres also urged Moscow and Kyiv to agree on a path that would grant the IAEA, a nuclear watchdog agency, access to the site.

CNBC