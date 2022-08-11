Court seizes MP Hassan Khalil’s properties worth 100 Bln liras

LBCI reported that “the Beirut Execution Department issued an order for precautionary seizure of the properties of MP Ali Hassan Khalil, worth 100 billion Lebanese pounds, as a result of a lawsuit filed against Khalil and MP Ghazi Zuaiter, by the Syndicate Lawyers on behalf of the families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion over obstruction of justice in the investigation of the Beirut port blast . Khalil, a firmer finance minister is a key member of the Amal Movement , a whose leader is Speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of Hezbollah