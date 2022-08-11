Aoun vowed to fight corruption, says progress has been made in maritime border discussions

An agreement put forward by US mediator Amos Hochstein stipulated that Lebanon gain control over the Qana field in exchange for granting Israel full rights in the Karish oil field, according to well-informed sources , but neither Lebanon nor Israel confirmed the deal so far . The threats of war against Israel by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group could prevent Israel and Lebanon from reaching an agreement

Nearly 2 months before his term ends president Michel Aoun vowed to fight corruption.

“The battle against corruption must continue in parallel with the forensic audit into the central bank’s accounts, because there is a group that has looted this country and impoverished its people.”

“It is unacceptable to leave it without accountability and punishment, and the pillars of this group are protecting each other and at the same time obstructing every reformist process,” Aoun went on to say.

Aoun ( 87) did not name the group , but according to analysts , his Free Patriotic Movement which had the largest parliamentary group and the largest number of ministers for the past decade had the opportunity to change and reform but instead everything under Aoun collapsed in Lebanon .

Aoun’s son-in-law Gebran Bassil who succeeded him as the president of FPM is reportedly on top of the list of the corrupt Lebanese politicians . In November 2020 the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Bassil .

“The systemic corruption in Lebanon’s political system exemplified by Bassil has helped to erode the foundation of an effective government that serves the Lebanese people,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This designation further demonstrates that the United States supports the Lebanese people in their continued calls for reform and accountability.”

Aoun’s alliance with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group is being blamed for everything that went wrong in Lebanon during his tenure. Hezbollah according to analysts is the number one protector of the corrupt ruling elite .

Maritime border

Addressing the ongoing maritime border discussions Aoun said progress has been made.

“We have made major progress in the negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime border, which will continue in order to reach an agreement under the sponsorship of the U.N. and with the mediation of the United States,” Aoun said.

Despite Aoun’s assurances of progress, his ally Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been threatening Israel almost on a daily basis over the delay in responding to Lebanon’s offer .

The threats of war against Israel by Hezbollah could prevent Israel and Lebanon from reaching any agreement

According to analysts Hezbollah is trying to take credit for any agreement and is aiming at securing the lion’s share of any gas that will be found in Lebanon’s offshore territories