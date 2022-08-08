Razoni ship loaded with Ukrainian grain will no longer be docking in Lebanon

by yalibnan 297

File: The bulk carrier Razoni started its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under Sierra Leone’s flag is carrying 26 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn to Lebanon. The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odesa on Monday under an internationally brokered deal and is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed to Tripoli port in northern Lebanon , but according to the most recent information the buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the shipment due the delay and the cargo owner is now looking for a new buyer (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

The Sierra Leonian-flagged Razoni ship, carrying 26,000 metric tons of corn for chicken and cattle feed that departed from Odesa last Monday will no longer be docking in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli .

According to Marine Traffic, it changed its status on Saturday to “order,” meaning the ship was waiting for new buyer for the corn.

“All that I know is that the ship is no longer coming here,” Tripoli Port director Ahmad Tamer said.

Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut tweeted Monday that the corn’s final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to delivery delay beyond a contractual limit and that the shipper was now looking for another buyer.

The shipment had been a grain of hope for the economically-shattered tiny Mediterranean nation, also suffering from a food security crisis. Soaring food inflation, wheat shortages, and breadlines have crippled a population, of which about half are food insecure, according to the United Nations World Food Program.

AP