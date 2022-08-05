Lebanon is the angriest country in the world, Poll

by yalibnan 193

Lebanon has been rated as the angriest country in the world, followed by Turkey and other countries in the region, according to newly-released data from the American company, Gallup, for the end of 2021 to mid-2022.

In Gallup’s Global Emotions Report, which analyses emotions in over 100 countries around the world, 49 per cent of people surveyed in Lebanon were found to experience anger on a regular basis, even on the day prior to the survey.

At 48 per cent, Turkey closely followed second, above Armenian and Iraq at 46 per cent, and Afghanistan at 41 per cent. At sixth place in the list was yet another Middle Eastern country, Jordan, which has an anger rate of 35 per cent.

In the same report, some of those same countries were also subject to high levels of sadness, with Afghanistan, Lebanon and then Turkiye ranking as the top three saddest countries in the world. The same order of the three countries also counted for the nations which experienced the most stress.

While Iceland, Paraguay, Denmark, Ireland, and Cambodia are all countries which experienced the most enjoyment regularly, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Turkey , and Egypt were amongst those at the bottom of that list.

The primary reason for the feelings of anger, sadness and stress affecting much of the Lebanese and Turkish populations is likely the severe economic crises those countries have been undergoing over the past few years and which have sharply increased recently.

In Lebanon, particularly, matters began going downhill since the huge blast in the capital, Beirut, this exact day two years ago, killing over 220 and devastating the nation by exacerbating its problems.

Following that incident, the government collapsed, sectarian tensions reached their peak and the country has experienced regular blackouts due to the lack of sufficient fuel and electricity. Above all, the currency plummeted sharply and lost much of its value, resulting in the middle class almost disappearing and the country becoming bankrupt.

MEMO