‘A day of anger and sadness’ as Lebanon marks 2 years since Beirut Port blast
by yalibnan
August 4, 2022
346
File photo: Smoke rises on Aug. 4, 2020, after an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon . The blast, caused by the detonation of a stockpile of explosive chemicals that had been illegally imported and improperly stored, killed more than 218 people, injured thousands and destroyed entire neighborhoods of the capital. The Iran backed Hezbollah militant group has been for months trying to get Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the blast fired , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against civilians AP Photo/Hussein Malla