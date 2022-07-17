Iran official: “It is no secret we can make the nuke bomb but haven’t decided to do so

by yalibnan 523

Kamal Kharazi, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says that “it is no secret that we have the technical capabilities to manufacture a nuclear bomb, but we have not decided to do so.”

In an interview he said that Iran could “easily” enrich uranium to 90-percent required to produce the nuclear bomb, though the latest data from UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency has found that Tehran has only reached 60 percent enrichment.

He added, “If the International Atomic Energy Agency had been fair and independent, it would have been easy to resolve differences, and the only solution to the region’s crises is the formation of a regional dialogue complex to resolve political and security differences.”

Commenting on the Saudi statements following the visit of US president Joe Biden to the Middle East ,he said we welcome Saudi Arabia’s statements about extending the hand of friendship and are ready for dialogue and to restore relations with it to normal, pointing out that “Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important regional countries, and resolving their differences will lead to a regional transformation.”

Commenting on the plan for a Middle East NATO Kharazi said :”Talking about a Middle Eastern NATO is a superficial idea, and Saudi Arabia confirmed that it is not on the table, and Israel is in a phase of weakness, and Biden’s support for it will not bring it back to the fore,” noting that “targeting our security from neighboring countries will be met with a response to these countries.” direct to Israel.

Kharazi, who heads Khamenei’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, added that Iran has conducted several drills to strike deep into Israel in the event that their regional rival opted to “target our sensitive facilities.”

Kharazi called for “launching a regional dialogue in the presence of important countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and others,” stressing that “we do not negotiate with anyone about our missile program and our regional policies because that means surrender.”

He added, “It is difficult to have a direct dialogue with Washington in light of a thick wall of mistrust and American policies,” noting that “it is no secret that we have the technical capabilities to manufacture a nuclear bomb, but we have not decided to do so.”