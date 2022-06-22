Lebanon security forces raid central bank chief’s home to execute subpoena

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s state security agency raided a house belonging to central bank Governor Riad Salameh on Tuesday night to execute a judge’s subpoena, a judicial source and a security source told Reuters.

The subpoena was issued in February by Judge Ghada Aoun after Salameh failed to show up for questioning as part of an investigation she was leading into alleged misconduct and corruption.

Aoun in March charged Salameh with illicit enrichment, after charging his younger brother with helping Salameh launder the proceeds of illicit enrichment.

Salameh did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. He has previously denied any wrongdoing and has characterized investigations against him in Lebanon and abroad as politically motivated.

Security agencies tried but failed to locate Salameh at a number of private properties and the central bank in mid-February.

His brother, Raja Salameh, was detained for nearly two months before being released on May 12 on a record bail, equivalent to around $3.7 million.

