7 killed including 2 Lebanese executives in helicopter crash in Italy

The bodies of seven people were found on Saturday, two days after a helicopter crashed in northern Italy.

Five bodies were initially found, according to the National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS), but the bodies of two Lebanese executives of Indevco , a Lebanese industrial company who were on board were found later on Saturday.

The Lebanese embassy in Rome identified the 2 Lebanese executives as Tarek Tayyah and Shadi Kreidi .

Tayyah reportedly sent his son a video from the Helicopter moments before in crashed.

“The helicopter, which had been missing since Thursday 9 June, had taken off from the Lucca airport with seven occupants and was found today, on Mount Cusna, completely destroyed,”

Italy’s National Flight Safety Agency said in a press release.The remains were found on Monte Cusna, in the Apennines in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, a few kilometers from Tuscany.

