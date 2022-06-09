U.S. deeply concerned as Israel-Lebanon maritime dispute intensifies

The U.S. is deeply concerned about rising tensions between Lebanon and Israel over their maritime border dispute in the Mediterranean Sea, Axios has learned.
The dispute over a potentially gas-rich area that Lebanon and Israel both claim intensified after a ship operated by gas exploration company Energean arrived Sunday to begin drilling in an area Israel says is within its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone.
The arrival of the ship was known long in advance, and Israel had notified the Lebanese government through third parties about its intention to start drilling, Israeli officials told Axios.
Lebanon reaction
But when the ship arrived, it generated furious political reactions in Lebanon.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati claimed the presence of the ship was “an invasion of Lebanon’s natural resources” and warned it could lead to an escalation.Lebanese officials have touted potential oil and gas exploration as a way out of the country’s deepening economic crisis.
Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem told Reuters the organization is ready to take action “including force” against Israeli gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy on the issue.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun invited State Department energy envoy Amos Hochstein to come to Beirut urgently to resume talks over the maritime border, which have been frozen for several months
Israeli reaction
Israel fired back at the Lebanese reaction, with officials accusing the Lebanese government of contradicting its own past position that this area is Israeli waters.
US concerns
The U.S. government is expressing concern about the escalating tone and rhetoric being used around the issue, Axios has learned.
The fresh tensions over the maritime border dispute come several weeks after the Lebanese elections, which slightly weakened Hezbollah’s political power in parliament and strengthened that of its rivals.
Hezbollah only recently became more openly involved in the dispute both in private and in public.
According to Lebanese media reports, Hochstein is expected to ask Lebanese officials for a formal unified written response to the U.S. proposal that was given to Lebanon but was never answered.
Separately, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to present his organization’s position on the dispute in a speech tomorrow night.
Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut on Sunday, the Lebanese government added.
Unified stance
President Aoun, caretaker PM Mikati and Speaker Nabib Berri are leaning toward holding a meeting over the maritime border demarcation , Hezbollah’s mouthpiece al-Manar TV reported .
Al-Manar said Thursday that it had learned that the meeting might take place at the end of next week to discuss the latest developments regarding the maritime border dispute with Israel
Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab an ally of president Aoun said Wednesday that the Lebanese position is “strong and unified.” A-Akhbar a newspaper which is linked to Hezbollah said that Lebanon will not accept U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein’s proposal — which includes a possible amendment to Line 23
LBCI TV , for its part reported that the negotiations will be between Line 1 and Line 23, and that Washington is not interested in discussing Line 29. It added that Aoun, Mikati and Berri are close to agreeing on a unified position, which will be negotiating Line 23 without fighting for Line 29.
Axios / Ya Libnan