Lebanon accuses Israel of creating crisis in disputed waters

by yalibnan 109

To drill or not to drill. This question is on the lips of energy officials and international oil companies as they watch with frustration Lebanon’s more than decade-long delay in issuing licenses to drill for oil and gas. The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group and its ally the Amal movement have refused to take part in a panel formed by President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati with the aim of studying the written proposal that has been sent to Lebanon by U.S. sea border demarcation envoy

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that Israel was creating a new crisis by encroaching on Lebanese resources in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy resources.

“Based on this, we warn of the repercussions of any wrong step prior to the resumption of the mission of the U.S. mediator, whose recommencement has become more than urgent,” the caretaker PM added.

“The Israeli enemy’s attempts to create a new crisis, by encroaching on Lebanon’s maritime wealth, and imposing a fait accompli in a disputed area in which Lebanon adheres to its rights, is extremely dangerous,” Mikati said in a statement.

He made the remarks after after an Israeli gas drilling ship crossed the so-called Line 29 and entered a sea area disputed by Lebanon.

Lebanon Israel maritime border dispute ; Lebanon claims that Karish oil/ gas field lies in the disputed maritime border area .

Lebanese daily An-Nahar newspaper reported that the Israeli ship that plans to extract and store liquefied natural gas entered the Karish field, crossed the 29th line and is now located about 5 km from the 23rd line, in the disputed maritime border area .

(Reuters)/YL