Hezbollah endangering civilian life in smuggling arms from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

Reza Hashem Safieddine , son of Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, who is also the on-in-law of former slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani regularly smuggles weapons from Iran to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon, Israeli IDF revealed on Friday.

Reza Safieddine is reportedly close to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s son, Jawad, who was placed on the US counter-terrorism blacklist in 2018 for his activities in recruiting people to carry out terror attacks including suicide bombings

According to the Israeli IDF , Reza flies several times a month to Iran to coordinate the smuggling of advanced weaponry to the militant group

According to the report Hashem Safieddine uses his senior status in Hezbollah to help his son smuggle the strategic weapons.

The network is supported by Iran’s IRGC and Hezbollah’s Executive Council

The weapons are smuggled into Lebanon from Damascus using passenger flights, therefore “endangering the lives civilians” on the flights from Iran to Syria and Lebanon

Hezbollah reportedly has over 150,000 rockets and missiles of all sorts that it transferred from Iran by air, land and sea corridors for years.

