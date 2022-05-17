Lebanon 2022 vote : Election results , update

BEIRUT — A few hours after the first batch of Lebanon’s parliamentary election results were officially announced, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced a little after 10 p.m. the winners of the Beirut I, Mount Lebanon II, and Mount Lebanon IV constituencies, making up 29 seats.

After a close race, opposition candidate Jad Ghosn lost a Maronite parliamentary seat in Mount Lebanon II after long hours of waiting for a ruling over disputed expat votes by the Higher Registration Committee, a committee made up of judicial appointees responsible for ruling on election-related disputes.

Ghosn, a former television journalist and current podcastert, ran with the opposition party Citizens in a State (MMFD), which formed a joint list with other opposition groups in the Metn.

Despite initial results Sunday showing that he had lost, Ghosn gained momentum as the expat votes were being counted on Monday. A torn bag of diaspora votes at the Baskinta polling station had become a point of contention in the margin between Ghosn and Lebanese Forces candidate Razi al-Hajj. The votes in question were ultimately disqualified, but the final vote count saw Ghosn fall behind.

Mawlawi earlier announced the results of the South I, South II, Mount Lebanon I, Mount Lebanon III, Bekaa I, Bekaa II, and Bekaa III — making up 49 seats in Parliament — following a nearly 24 hour wait.

The winners of Beirut I, Mount Lebanon II, and Mount Lebanon IV are below:

Beirut I

In Beirut I, which has eight seats — three Armenian Orthodox, one Armenian Catholic, one Greek Orthodox, one Maronite, one Greek Catholic, and one for minorities — encompasses the eastern part of the capital which was devastated after the Aug. 4, 2020 port blast.

The winners were as follows:

– Paula Yacoubian, an Armenian Orthodox who won a seat in the 2018 parliament before resigning after the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion. She ran with the “Li Watani” opposition list.

– Ghassan Hasbani, a Greek Orthodox newcomer to Parliament, who ran with the Lebanese Forces on their “We Are for Beirut” list.Hasbani served two terms as deputy premier in Saad Hariri’s cabinets from 2016 to 2020.

-Jihad Pakradouni, an Armenian Orthodox newcomer to Parliament, who ran on the Lebanese Forces-backed list “We Are for Beirut.”

-Jean Talouzian, an Armenian Catholic incumbent MP seen as close to Société Générale de Banque au Liban (SGBL) chairman Antoun Sehnaoui. Talouzian ran on the “Sovereign Lebanon” list, which was a joint offering between local power brokers and the Kataeb party. He first entered Parliament in 2018.

-Nadim Gemayel, a Maronite incumbent MP who ran on the Kataeb-backed “Sovereign Lebanon” list. Gemayel first entered Parliament in 2009 and was re-elected in 2018. He is the son of former President-elect Bachir Gemayel, who was assassinated in 1982.

-Hagop Terzian, a current Armenian Orthodox MP for the Tashnag Party, who ran on a joint Tashnag-Free Patriotic Movement list titled “We Were and Will Remain in Beirut.” Terzian was first elected in 2018.

-Nicolas Sehnaoui, a Greek Catholic MP with the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran on the party’s joint list with Tashnag. He joined Parliament in 2018.

-Cythia Fadi Zarazir, a newcomer to Parliament, who ran with the “Li Watani” opposition list for the seat reserved for Christian minorities.

Beirut II

The withdrawal of former PM Saad Hariri and the Future Movement from the current elections opened this constituency to all possibilities

The winners are

Ibrahim Hassan Mneimneh, Sunni of Beirut the Change , independen

Melhem Emile Khalaf Greek Orthodox , Opposition Groups

Imad Medhat el-Hout, Sunni, This is Beirut list, independent

Adnan Khader Trablousi, To Beirut , supported by Hezbollah

Khaled Qabbani , Sunni of Beirut Confronts , Supported by Ex Pm Fouad Siniora and PSP

Fouad Makhzoumi , Sunni of Beirut Needs a Heart,

Zeina Kamal Mounzer , Druze independent

Amin Sharri , Shiite, Hezbollah list

Edgar Joseph Traboulsi, Protestant , FPM

Mohamed Khawaja , Shiite , Amal

Mount Lebanon II

In Mount Lebanon II, which has eight seats — four Maronite, two Greek Orthodox, one Armenian Orthodox and one Greek Catholic — encompasses the Metn area.

The winners are as follows:

-Elias Hankash, who won a seat in the 2018 Parliament for the Kataeb party before resigning following the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion alongside other members of his party. Hankash ran on the “Metn the Change” list supported by the Kataeb.

– Sami Gemayel, the leader of Kataeb who resigned from Parliament following the Beirut port blast. Gemayel, who was first elected to Parliament in 2009, ran on the “Metn the Change” list supported by his party. He is the son of former President Amine Gemayel.

– Melhem Riachi, a Greek Catholic newcomer to the Parliament with the Lebanese Forces, who ran with “The Free Metn” list, supported by his party. Riachi served as information minister in Saad Hariri’s 2016-2019 cabinet.

– Hagop Pakradounian, an Armenian Orthodox incumbent with Tashnag, who ran with the “Together We are Stronger” list, supported by Michel Murr and Tachnag. Pakradounian has represented the Metn in Parliament since 2005.

– Michel Murr, a Greek Orthodox independent newcomer to the Parliament, who ran with his list “Together We are Stronger,” also supported by Tachnag. He is the grandson of Michel Murr, a longtime Metn deputy who died in office in January 2021.

– Elias Bou Saab, a Greek Orthodox incumbent who ran with the “We Were and Will Remain for Metn” list, supported by the FPM. Bou Saab is a former defense and education minister in Saad Hariri’s 2019-2020 cabinet and Tammam Salam’s 2014-2016 government.

– Ibrahim Kanaan, a Maronite incumbent with the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran with the “We Were and Will Remain for Metn” list, supported by his party. Kanaan has represented the Metn since 2005 and heads the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee accused by critics of obstructing reforms amid Lebanon’s financial collapse since late 2019.

– Razi al-Hajj, a newcomer to Parliament who ran on “The Free Metn” list supported by the LF. Hajj won a Maronite seat.

Mount Lebanon IV

In Mount Lebanon IV, made up of the Aley and Chouf districts, there are thirteen seats — five for Maronites, four for Druze, two for Sunni, one for Greek Orthodox, and one for Greek Catholic.

The winners in Chouf are as follows:

-Halima Kaakour, a newcomer to the Parliament who ran on the “United for Change,” list supported by the opposition. She is a member of the Lebanese social democratic party.

-Najat Aoun, a newcomer to the Parliament who ran on the “United for Change,” list supported by the opposition. Aoun is a member of opposition group Taqaddom.

-Bilal Abdallah, an incumbent Sunni MP for the Progressive Socialist Party since 2018, who ran on the “Partnership and Will” list backed by his party and Lebanese Forces.

-Georges Adwan, an incumbent Maronite MP for the Lebanese Forces, who ran on the “Partnership and Will” list backed by the PSP and Lebanese Forces. Adwan has represented the Chouf since 2005.

-Marwan Hamadeh, a Druze MP for the Progressive Socialist Party who first won a seat in 1992. He resigned after the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion. A multiple-time former minister, Hamadeh is a long-time fixture of Lebanon’s political establishment.

-Teymour Joumblatt, a Druze incumbent with the Progressive Socialist Party since 2018. His father, Walid Joumblatt, held this seat from 1992 to 2018.

-Farid Boustany, a Maronite incumbent with the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran on “The Mountain” list.

-Ghassan Attallah, a Greek Catholic newcomer with the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran on “The Mountain” list. He served as minister of the displaced under Saad Hariri’s 2010-2020 government.

The winners in Aley are as follows:

-Mark Daou, a newcomer to the Parliament who ran on the “United for Change,” list supported by the opposition. Daou is a member of opposition group Taqaddom.

-Akram Chehayeb, a Druze MP for the Progressive Socialist Party first elected to Parliament in 1992, who ran on the “Partnership and Will” list. He is a four-time former minister.

-Nazih Matta, a Greek Orthodox newcomer for the Lebanese Forces, who ran on the “Partnership and Will” list.

-Ragy El Saad, a Maronite newcomer linked to the Lebanese Forces, who ran on the “Partnership and Will” list.

-Cesar Abi Khalil, a Maronite incumbent with the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran on “The Mountain” list. Abi Khalil, who was first elected to Parliament in 2018, served as energy minister in Saad Hariri’s 2016-2019 government.

South III and North III

‘Just before midnight Monday, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced another set of results of Lebanon’s parliamentary elections, this time for the North III and South III constituencies, covering 21 seats in the legislature.

Two opposition candidates, Elias Jaradeh and Firas Hamdan, won in South III, where Hezbollah and the Amal Movement’s political strength was not seen as absolute as in neighboring South II that encompasses Tyre and Zahrani.

Marwan Kheireddine, the chairman of AM Bank and a former minister failed in his bid for election, following on the heels of his brother-in-law, Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan, a Druze political establishment figure who was unseated earlier Monday in Aley.

In Zgharta, the hometown of the establishment Frangieh family, opposition candidate Michel Douaihy of the “Shamaluna” list.

So far, the Interior Ministry has also announced results for the Beirut I, Mount Lebanon I, Mount Lebanon II, Mount Lebanon III, Mount Lebanon IV, Bekaa I, Bekaa II, Bekaa III, South I and South II district, for a total of 99 seats.

The victors of the remaining 29 seats in the North I, North II and Beirut II constituencies have yet to be announced.

The winners in North III and South III follow below:

South III

In South III, which includes the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun-Hasbaya, eleven seats were up for grabs — eight for Shiites, one Greek Orthodox, one Druze, one Sunni.

The winners were as follows for Marjayoun-Hasbaya:

-Elias Jaradeh, who ran on the “Together Towards Change” list supported by opposition groups. The surprise victor won a Greek Orthodox seat.

-Ali Fayyad, an incumbent Hezbollah MP who ran on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by his party and the Amal Movement. Fayyad, who won a Shiite seat, was first elected to Parliament in 2009.

-Ali Hassan Khalil, an incumbent Amal MP who also ran on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by his party and Hezbollah. Khalil, who was first elected to Parliament in 1996, is one of the former ministers targeted in Judge Tarek Bitar’s probe of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut Port explosion.

-Qassem Hashem, an incumbent Baath Party MP who caucused with Amal in the 2018 Parliament. Hashem, who was first elected to the Parliament in 2000, ran for a Sunni seat on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by the Amal-Hezbollah tandem.

-Firas Hamdan, a newcomer to Parliament, who ran for the Druze seat on the “Together Towards Change” list supported by opposition groups.

The winners were as follows for Bint Jbeil:

-Ayoub Hmayed, an incumbent Amal Movement MP first elected to the Parliament in 1992, who ran for a Shiite seat on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by his party and Hezbollah. Hamyed was social affairs minister in Rafik Hariri’s 1996-1998 cabinet and energy minister in Hariri’s 2003-2004 government.

-Hassan Fadlallah, an incumbent Hezbollah MP first elected to the Parliament in 2005, who also ran for a Shiite seat on the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Ashraf Beydoun, a newcomer to the Parliament elected to a Shiite seat on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by the Hezbollah-Amal tandem. Beydoun is affiliated with Amal.

The winners were as follows for Nabatieh:

-Mohammad Raad, an incumbent Hezbollah MP who first won a seat in Parliament in 1992, won a Shiite seat running on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by his party and Amal. Raad heads Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc.

-Hani Qobeisi, an incumbent Amal MP who first won a seat in Parliament in 2009, also won a Shiite seat running on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by his party and Hezbollah.

-Nasser Jaber, an Amal-affiliated newcomer to the Parliament who ran on the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by Amal and Hezbollah.

North III

In North III, which is made up of the Batroun, Koura, Bsharri, and Zgharta districts, there were ten seats up for grabs — seven for Maronites and three for Greek Orthodox.

The winners are as follows for Batroun:

-Gebran Bassil, an incumbent MP who leads the FPM and won a Maronite seat. Bassil, one of the leading figures in Lebanon’s political establishment and multiple-time former minister, was on the “We Will Stay Here” list supported by his party.

-Ghayath Yazbeck, a newcomer to parliament who ran on “The Pulse of the Strong Republic” list supported by the LF. Yazbeck won a Maronite seat.

The winners are as follows for Zgharta:

-Tony Frangieh, an incumbent MP and the son of Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh. Tony won a Maronite seat running on the “Unity of the North” list supported by his party and Asaad Hardan’s wing of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.

-Michel Moawad, who won a seat in the 2018 Parliamentary elections before resigning after the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion. Moawad won a Maronite seat running on the “The North of Confrontation,” supported by the Kataeb party.

Michel Douaihy, a newcomer to Parliament running on the “Shamaluna” list supported by opposition groups, who won a Maronite seat.

The winners are as follows for Koura:

-Fadi Karam, who was elected to Parliament in a July 2012 by-election and failed to win one of the Greek Orthodox seats in the 2018 elections. Karam ran on “The Pulse of the Strong Republic” list supported by the LF.

-George Atallah, an incumbent FPM parliamentarian first elected in 2018 who ran on the “We Will Stay Here” list supported by his party. Atallah won a Greek Orthodox seat.

-Adib Abdelmassih, a newcomer to Parliament who ran on “The North of Confrontation” list supported by the Kataeb party and Michel Moawad. Abdelmassih won a Greek Orthodox seat.

The winners are as follows for Bsharri:

-Sethrida Geagea, an incumbent Maronite MP for the Lebanese Forces first elected to Parliament in 2005. Geagea ran on “The Pulse of the Strong Republic” list supported by her party.

Melhem (William) Tawk, a newcomer to Parliament who ran for a Maronite seat on the “Unity of the North” list supported by his party and Asaad Hardan’s wing of the SSNP.

South I

In South I, which has five seats — two Sunni, two Maronite and one Greek Catholic — the winners were split between the “Our Unity in Saida and Jezzine” list supported by former Future Movement members and the “We Vote for Change” list of independents led by incumbent MP Oussama Saad of the Popular Nasserist Organization.

The winners are as follows:

Ghada Khalil Ayoub, a Greek-Catholic newcomer to Parliament who ran with the Lebanese Forces on the “Our Unity in Saida and Jezzine” list supported by former Future Movement members.

-Saeed Sleiman Asmar, a Maronite newcomer to Parliament who ran with the “Our Unity in Saida and Jezzine” list.

-Abdel Rahman Bizri, an independent Sunni newcomer to Parliament known for his role as the former mayor of Saida and the head of Lebanon’s COVID-19 vaccination committee, who ran with the “We Vote for Change” list.

Charbel Maroun Masaad, an independent Maronite newcomer to Parliament who ran with the “We Vote for Change” list.

-Oussama Maarouf Saad, a Sunni incumbent with the Popular Nasserist Organization party who ran with the “We Vote for Change” list.

South II

In South II, considered a political base of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the “Hope and Loyalty” list supported by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah won a clean sweep of all seven seats: six Shiite and one Greek Catholic. The constituency is divided between the Tyre and Zahrani districts.

The winners are as follows for Tyre:

-Ali Khreis, an incumbent Shiite MP for Amal.

-Inaya Ezzedine, an incumbent Shiite MP for Amal one of the few female MPs in the 2018 Parliament and the only female MP for the Amal Movement.

-Hussein Jashi, an incumbent Shiite MP for Hezbollah.

-Hassan Ezzeddine, a Shiite newcomer to Parliament for Hezbollah.

The winners are as follows for Zahrani:

-Nabih Berri, an incumbent Shiite MP for Amal, which he heads. He has been Speaker of Parliament since 1992.

-Ali Osseiran, an incumbent Shiite MP for Amal.

-Michel Moussa, an incumbent Greek Catholic MP who caucuses with Amal.

Mount Lebanon I

As expected Mount Lebanon I was a battleground between the Free Patriotic Movement and Lebanese Forces, both parties wound up with two seats each. The constituency, comprising Kesrouan and Jbeil districts, is composed of seven Maronite seats and one Shiite won by Hezbollah-backed candidate won.

The winners are as follows for Kesrouan:

-Nada Boustany, a former energy minister under Saad Hariri’s 2019-2020 government, who won one of the Maronite seats for the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran with the “We were and Will Remain” list.

-Neemat Frem, a Maronite who won a seat in the 2018 parliament before resigning after the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion who ran with the “Cry of the Nation” list

-Chawki Daccache, a Maronite incumbent MP for the Lebanese Forces who ran with the “With You We Can All the Way” list

-Salim Sayegh, a Maronite newcomer MP for the Kataeb party who ran with the “Cry of the Nation” list. He served as Social Affairs Minister in Saad Hariri’s 2009-2011 government.

-Farid Jean Heiykal el-Khazen, a Maronite incumbent MP without party affiliation who caucused with the Marada Movement in the 2018 Parliament. He ran with “The independent heart of Lebanon” list.

The winners are as follows for Jbeil:

-Ziad Hawat, a Maronite incumbent MP for the Lebanese Forces, ran with the “With You We Can All the Way” list. He is the former Mayor of Byblos (2010-2016).

-Simon Farid Abi Ramiaa Maronite incumbent MP for the Free Patriotic Movement, who ran with the “We were and Will Remain” list.

-Raed Berro, won the Shiite seat for the Free Patriotic Movement, and ran with the “We were and Will Remain” list.

Mount Lebanon III

Baabda district was also a battle between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement which includes a big number of Shiite voters.

The winners are as follows:

-Alain Aoun, a Maronite incumbent with the Free Patriotic Movement who ran with “The National Accord List,” supported by the Free Patriotic Movement and the Amal-Hezbollah tandem.

-Pierre Bou Assi, a Maronite incumbent with the Lebanese Forces who ran with the “Baabda, Sovereignty and Decision” list, supported by the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Forces.

-Camille Dory Chamoun, a Maronite newcomer to Parliament with the Lebanese Forces, who ran with the “Baabda, Sovereignty and Decision” list, supported by the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Forces.

-Ali Ammar, a Shiite incumbent with Hezbollah who ran with “The National Accord List,” supported by the Free Patriotic Movement and the Amal-Hezbollah tandem.

-Fadi Alameh, a Shiite incumbent with Amal who ran with “The National Accord List,” supported by the Free Patriotic Movement and the Amal-Hezbollah tandem.

-Hadi Abou el-Hassan, a Druze incumbent with Progressive Socialist Party who ran with the “Baabda, Sovereignty and Decision” list, supported by the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Forces.

Bekaa I

Bekaa I, which consists of the town of Zahle, is composed of seven seats: two Greek Catholic, one Greek Orthodox, one Maronite, one Armenian Orthodox, one Sunni and one Shiite.

The winners are as follows:

-Michel Daher, an incumbent, independent, MP who won a Greek Catholic seat running with the “Independent Sovereignists” list. He was a member of Free Patriotic Movement’s parliamentary bloc after the 2018 elections.

-George Boujikian, the current Industry Minister, who won the Armenian Orthodox seat for the Tashnag Party with the “Zahle the Message” list supported by Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement.

-Rami Abu Hamdan, another newcomer to Parliament, who won the Shiite seat for Hezbollah with the “Zahle the Message” list .

-Salim Aoun, an incumbent Maronite MP for the Free Patriotic Movement, with the “Zahle the Message” list .

-Bilal al-Hashimi, a Future Movement-affiliated newcomer to Parliament who won the Sunni seat with the “Zahle the Sovereign” list supported by the Lebanese Forces.

-Elias Estefan, another new member of Parliament who won a Greek Orthodox seat for the Lebanese Forces with the “Zahle the Sovereign” list.

-George Okais, an incumbent MP for the Lebanese Forces who won a Greek Catholic seat with the “Zahle the Sovereign” list.

Bekaa II

Bekaa II, which includes the western Bekaa and Rachaya districts, consists of six seats: two Sunni, one Shiite, one Druze, one Maronite and one Greek Orthodox. Elie Ferzli, the deputy speaker of the Parliament, fell to a shock loss in this constituency.

The winners are as follows:

-Yassin Yassin, an opposition candidate for the “Sahlouna wal Jabal” list who will enter Parliament for the first time, holding one of the Sunni seats.

-Charbel Maroun, a Maronite, Free Patriotic Movement candidate for the “A Better Tomorrow” list.

-Hassan Mrad, a Sunni candidate for the “A Better Tomorrow” list and another Parliamentary newcomer.

-Qablan Qabalan, a Shiite candidate for the “A Better Tomorrow” list, who is affiliated with Amal.

-Ghassan Skaff, a Greek Orthodox candidate for “The National Decision” list supported by the Progressive Socialist Party and former Future Movement figures. Skaff is another new parliamentarian.

-Wael Abu Faour, an incumbent Druze MP for the Progressive Socialist Party, who ran with “The National Decision” list.

Bekaa III

The Bekaa III constituency, which consists of the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel governorate, includes ten seats: six Shiite, two Sunni, one Maronite and one Greek Catholic. It is considered a political base for Hezbollah, whose list sweeped nine of ten available seats, while the party’s archrivals, the Lebanese Forces, won the remaining one.

The winners are as follows:

-Hussein Hajj Hasan, an incumbent Shiite MP for Hezbollah, who ran with Hezbollah and Amal’s “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Ali Miqdad, an incumbent Shiite MP for Hezbollah who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Ibrahim Moussawi, an incumbent Shiite MP for Hezbollah who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Ihab Hamadeh, an incumbent Shiite MP for Hezbollah who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Ghazi Zeaiter, an incumbent Shiite MP for Amal who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Jamil al-Sayyed, an incumbent Shiite parliamentarian close to Hezbollah and Amal but independent of both parties, and former head of General Security who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Samer Asaad el-Tom, a Greek Catholic candidate backed by the Free Patriotic Movement who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Yanal Solh, one of the candidates for the two Sunni seats in Bekaa III who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Melhem Hojeiri, another one of the candidates for the two Sunni seats in the constituency who ran with the “Hope and Loyalty” list.

-Antoine Habchi, an incumbent MP for the Lebanese Forces, who ran with their “Building the State” list.

Source : L’orient Today