Firas Hamdan, an activist defeats Hezbollah, Amal candidate in south Lebanon

In a huge blow to Hezbollah and its Amal ally , Firas Hamdan, 34 an independent candidate won the election in the third electoral district in south Lebanon which includes (Nabatieh – Bint Jbeil – Hasbaya – Marjaayoun) , by defeating Marwan Kheireddine who ran on the list backed by Hezbollah and Amal
Hamdan, a lawyer, had surgery on his heart following an injury with a lead pellet fired by security forces during an anti-government protest The votes of the Diaspora reportedly helped Hamdan win the election
In the days after the Beirut port explosion, Hamdan, who is also a rights activist, was monitoring a crackdown by security forces on anti-government protests when he was hit in the chest by a pellet that pierced his heart, requiring surgery.
Hamdan joins a list several newcomers who were able to win in the May 15 parliamentary election.
The defeated candidate is Marwan Kheireddine , chairman and CEO of Al Mawarid bank in Lebanon and the brother-in-law of former MP Talal Arslan who was also defeated by another independent candidate . Mark Daou
Kheireddine made the news recently after a report revealed that he was able to purchase a penthouse in New York for $9.9 million while ordinary Lebanese are unable to access their life long savings and have not been able for nearly 3 years to send funds abroad to support families or pay overseas tuition and school fees.