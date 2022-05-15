Shiite opposition candidate Wassef al-Harakeh attacked by , Hezbollah, Amal supporters

Supporters of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militia and Amal attacked on Sunday the Shiite candidate Wassef al-Harakeh at a polling station in Bourj al-Barajneh while calling him “Zionist”.

“How are you gonna represent a district where your are rejected,” a man was heard saying in a video, addressing al Harakeh.

اعتداء مناصرين لحزب الله وحركة أمل على المرشح واصف الحركة في مركز الاقتراع في برج البراجنة – المنشية، وسط شعارات "صهيوني، صهيوني".#انتخابات_2022#لأربع_سنين pic.twitter.com/Hgsm5NnN3P — LADE (@LADELEB) May 15, 2022

The Army intervened to stop the attackers, while the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) condemned the assault.

Wassef al-Harakeh, 51, is a Lebanese lawyer, political activist and a candidate for the Shiite seat in the third Mount Lebanon district for the Baabda – The Change list (Baabda al-Taghyeer).

Update:

According to Lebanese media reports all the Shiite opposition candidates were attacked by Hezbollah and Amal supporters and not only Wassef al-Harakeh and their cars were destroyed as they went to cast their votes in various parts of the country