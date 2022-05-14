Iran’s IRGC announces seizure of ship with smuggled fuel in the Gulf

by yalibnan 110

The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have seized a ship with smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Mehr reported.

Chief Judge of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Gahremani issued a statement on Saturday, noting that a vessel with 42,000 liters of smuggled fuel was seized in the waters of the Persian Gulf after the reconnaissance activities of the fifth naval zone of the IRGC in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Four members of the ship’s crew were also detained and handed over to provincial judicial authorities, he added.

Gahremani pointed out that “the perpetrators of d smuggling of fuel are sentenced, in addition to fines and imprisonment, to confiscation of property resulting from the crime for the benefit of the government.”

Gahremani did not provide further information about the identities and nationalities of the four crew members

