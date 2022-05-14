Geagea brands Bassil as “corrupt, liar, crook”and Hezbollah the “disease”

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday blasted Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil over his latest remarks against the LF, as Lebanon enters electoral silence for Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

“On what did Jebran Bassil rely to say that those voting for the LF would be voting for the Israeli enemy and Daesh? He is not relying on anything but his sick mentality,” Geagea said in an interview on Lebanon’s MTV.

A man poses for a picture with a cardboard cut-out of Hassan Nasrallah (L), the head of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, and former Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil hung by Lebanese protesters in downtown Beirut on August 8, 2020, during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 218 people , injured thousands more and disfigured the capital Beirut. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

“Jebran Bassil is a corrupt, liar and crook and we’re relying on facts, whereas what is he depending on when he accuses us?” the LF leader added.

“The corrupts and liars are the FPM and Hezbollah has a project that is bigger than Lebanon,” Geagea added

He pointed out that the main issue in the country today is “treating the disease” and “this disease is Hezbollah.”

“Based on this, I say that anyone voting for Hezbollah, the FPM and their allies would be voting for the extension of the situation that we are living in,” Geagea added.

He also charged that “intentionally or unintentionally, Hezbollah , the FPM and their allies are destroying the country.”

“An opposition force that is capable of confronting this destructive scheme for the country must be formed,” Geagea stressed.