This election should be an opportunity for change. Get out and vote

By Ali Husseini

The elections are around the corner and the Lebanese are utterly confused over whom to vote for . The majority of the Lebanese were hoping for a unified Revolutionary list in every electoral district .

Even though the leadership of the revolution failed to unite , there are candidates in every district that are worth considering .

We the Lebanese do not have much choice , since the country is craving for a change

we cannot vote for the corrupt lebanese politicians . they destroyed the whole country . reelecting them means more misery for the l ebanese

We cannot vote for Hezbollah and its allies because we want Lebanon to be a free country and end the Iranian occupation.

This is why I have identified the candidates that could result in changes for the better in every electoral district

The Lebanese people should not blame anyone but themselves if the same corrupt politicians are re elected

The Syrian occupation of Lebanon, which ended after the assassination of Rafik Hariri, has been replaced by Hezbollah. After 30 years, Lebanon is still being punished for its diversity. Iranian-sponsored Hezbollah controls the state and consistently and methodically erodes it, isolating the country from its regional neighbors. The civil war that raged in 1982 has been replaced with a new war of starvation in 2022.

File photo of Masked Hezbollah fighters as they march through a suburb of Beirut in May 2008 when the party occupied a large section of Beirut.

If we don’t act we will not be only victims but also accomplices in this situation that punishes us.

Lebanon needs a new political system. More important, the Lebanese people should not (despite living under Iranian occupation) seek an outside savior to restore order and stability. If we look back in history, we will easily see that this has been tried, and it never worked.

Federalism is the best solution, but this should be decided by the Lebanese people. Look at what happened to Switzerland after switching to federalism . Switzerland was suffering from similar problems like Lebanon and federalism saved it and made it one of the most prosperous countries in the world

Lebanese political figures hanging from gallows nooses erected in downtown Beirut during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 211 people and disfigured the capital Beirut.

If the same politicians return to power don’t be surprised if the dollar hits over 1 million Lebanese pounds. look at what happened to Venezuela’s currency . Back in the sixties and seventies the exchange rate of the Venezuelan Bolivar was about the same as the Lebanese pound but it takes over a billion of the old Bolivar to. buy a dollar now , but the difference beween Venezuela and Lebanon is the fact that Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world and is a key oil exporter . So the people get help from the government and no one starves

Patriarch Raï appealed to the Lebanese to vote :

“If you really love your country, participate en masse in the elections” he said.

The main silo at Beirut Port was completely destroyed in the devastating explosions that rocked Lebanon on Aug 4, 2020 as result of the illegal storage of 2750 tons of Ammonium Nitrate at the port area. The silo protected the capital. As Lebanon runs out of wheat Hezbollah is being blamed for starving the Lebanese people for the sake of supplying Syria with the explosive chemical to kill more Syrian civilians.

If the Lebanese really want to protect their right to self-determination and distance the future of the country from the groups that intend to cause the collapse of Lebanon and erase its historical identity, they must participate massively in the legislative elections

I recomend voting for the LI WATANI LIST

Magui Nanijian (Tahalof Watani) Diana Ohanian (Tahalof Watani) Paola Yacoubian (Tahalof Watani) Brigette Shalbian (Tahalof Watani) Ziad Abi Chaker (Tahalof Watani) Ziad Abs (ReLebanon) Charles Fakhoury (ReLebanon) Cynthia Zarazeer (ReLebanon)

Beirut II

I recomend voting for Beirut Al Taghyeer LIST

Samah Halwani (Beirut Tuqawem) Fatima Mechref (Sabaa) Ibrahim Mnaimneh (Beirut Tuqawem) Eman Tabbara (National Bloc) Wadah Sadek (Ana Khatt Ahmar) Rushdi Kabbani Mahmoud Fakih (Tahalof Watani) Ali Abbas (Popular Observatory)

and

Hani Ahmadieh (Tahalof Watani) Melhem Khalaf Nouhad Yazbek (Beirut Tuqawem)

Bekaa 1 (Zahle) –

we recomend voting for Al Taghyeer

Khalil Younis Tanos Al Khoury Reda Al Mays Husein Al Khatib Lina Kokjian

Bekaa 2 (West Bekaa – Rashaya)

I recommend voting for Kadreen (Citizens in a State) list

Oussama Abou Zeid (MMFD) Farah Kassem (MMFD) Ghada Ghanem (MMFD) Magge Mehanna (MMFD)

Bekaa 3 (Baalbek – Hermel)

I recommend voting for Ehtilaf Al Taghyeer

Ali Abi Raad Oussama Shamas Sami Al Toufaili Alsharif Sleiman Abbas Yaghi Khaled Saleh (Tahalof Watani) Mohammad Al Hojairi Youssif Al Fakhri (Sabaa) Talal Al Makdissi

Mount Lebanon 1 (Keserwan – Jbeil)

I recommend voting for the MMFD list and the candidates are

Dominik Tarabai (MMFD) Farah Nasser (MMFD) Butros Khalil (MMFD) Charbel Freiha (MMFD)

Mount Lebanon 2 (Matn)

I recommend voting for Nahwa Al Dawla(Citizens in a State) and the candidates are

Verena El Amil (Jil El Teghyir) Jad Ghosn (MMFD) Miriam Jabr (MMFD) Shaden Maalouf (MMFD) Lucien Bou Rjeili

Mount Lebanon 3 (Baabda)

recommend voting for candidates in 2 lists

Baabda Al Taghyeer (National Bloc)

Rani Al Raji (MMFD) Mohammad Sakr (MMFD) Ali Darouiche (MMFD)

Mount Lebanon 4 (Aley – Chouf)

I recommend voting for Tawahadna Lel Taghyeer list and the candidates are:

Sououd Abou Chebel (Ex-Lebanese Forces) Najat Aoun (Taqaddum) Ghada Eid (Sabaa) Rania Ghayth Halime Kaakour (Lana) Imad Seifeddine (LCP) Shukri Haddad

Mount Lebanon -Aley

I recommend voting for Tawahadna LelTaghyeer list and the candidates are

Jad Bejjani Fadi Abi Allam Alaa El Sayegh Mark Daou (Taqaddum) Zoya Jreidini (LCP) Since this is an incomplete list I recommend voting for Nagham Al Halabi (MMFD) as the second Druze

North 1 (Akkar)

I recommend voting for Akkar Al Taghyeer and the candidates are

Khaled Alloush Berri Al Assaad Mohammad Badra Wafaa Gemayel Lloris El Rahi Edgard Daher Jinan Hamdan

North 2 (Tripoli – Dennieh – Minnieh)

I recommend voting for Intafid.. Lil Seyada Lil Adalah list ( Sabaa)

and the candidates are:

Zakaria Mseikeh Rami Fanj Hind Al Soufi Moustapha Al Owayek Malik Moulawi (Sabaa) Kamil Mourani (National Bloc) Haidar Nasser Ghaleb Othman Mohammad Khalil

North 3 (Bcharre – Zgharta – Koura – Batroun)

I recommend voting for

Kadreen Nghayyer (Citizens in a State ) and the candidates are :

Maroun Mahfoud (MMFD) Jean Kheirallah (MMFD) Mireille Mattar (MMFD) Anis Nehmeh[51] (LCP) Zeina Al Nabti (MMFD) Bassem Sneige (MMFD)

South 1 (Saida – Jezzine)

I recommend voting for the Nahnu Al Taghyeer list

and the candidates are:

Hania Al Zaatari (Beirut Madinati) Mohammad Al Zarif Sleiman Al Malek Joseph Al Asmar Robert Al Khoury or Kadreen (Citizens in a State)list



Ismael Hafooda Ahmad Al Assi (MMFD) Elie Abou Tas (MMFD) Emilio Mattar (MMFD)

South 2 (Tyre – Zahrani)

I recommend voting for Maan Lil Taghyeer list

And the candidates are

Hatem Halawi Mohammad Ayoub Sara Soueidan Roaa Al Fares (MMFD) Ali Khalifeh Aiman Mrouweh (LCP) Hisham Hayek

South 3 (Nabatieh – Bint Jbeil – Hasbaya – Marjaayoun)

I recommend voting for the Maan Nahwa Al Taghyeer

and the candidates are

Wassim Ghandour (Beirut Madinati) Ali Wehbi Wafik Rihan Khalil Theeb Hasan Bazzi Ali Mrad(Aamieh Nizar Rammal (MMFD) Ibrahim Abdallah Mohammad Kaadan Firas Hamdan Elias Jarada