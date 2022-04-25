Trump held in contempt of court, ordered to pay $10,000 a day over failing to comply with subpoena

April 25, 2022
Ex President Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena and must pay $10,000 a day as long as he doesn’t comply,
By Robert Schroeder


Former President Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court by a New York judge for failing to comply with a subpoena related to a probe by the state attorney general’s office, and must pay $10,000 a day as long as he doesn’t comply, reports said Monday.

Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump’s attorneys failed to show how a search of materials held by Trump was conducted, according to CNN. Engoron said Trump would be fined $10,000 a day until he complies. New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization for more than two years.

