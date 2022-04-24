Report reveals that Iran behind the Beirut port blast

by yalibnan 139

File photo: Smoke rises on Aug. 5, 2020, after an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, the day before. The blast, caused by the detonation of a stockpile of explosive chemicals that had been illegally imported and improperly stored, killed more than 218 people, injured thousands and destroyed entire neighborhoods of the capital. The Iran backed Hezbollah militant group has been for months trying to get Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the blast fired , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against civilians AP Photo/Hussein Malla

According to a report by Al-Arabiya’s Al-Hadath TV, Iran sent to Beirut the 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate that exploded in August 2020 at the port of Beirut causing the world’s biggest non-nuclear explosion,

Al-Hadath said it has learned from unnamed sources that Iran had sent the shipment to the ports of Poti and Batumi in Georgia to “its main destination, the port of Beirut, where Hezbollah stored the ammonium nitrate along with rockets.”

“Some quantity of the ammonium nitrate was smuggled to Syria, another was used to make rockets,” the report added.

File photo: Former Lebanese Justice Minister, Ashraf Rifi

This is not the first time that iran is being accused of being behind the blast

Former justice minister and retired Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi revealed on Dec 17, 2020 that he has testified before Judge Fadi Sawwan that Iran had sent the ammonium nitrate shipment that eventually caused the August 4 catastrophic explosion at Beirut’s port.

He urged in a statement Judge Sawan to publish his testimony publicly :

“Today I call on Judge Sawwan to publish my testimony publicly and I tell Hezbollah not to think that it has managed to limit the probe into the crime of the century at the port to some officials who knew of the presence of the ammonium bomb but remained silent.”

“As I said in my testimony before Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawwan, I reiterate that the ammonium nitrates were sent to Lebanon by the Iranian revolutionary guard for the benefit of Hezbollah,” Rifi said in his statement .

Judge Sawwan who was the chief investigator of the blast has since been fired and Judge Tarek Bitar replaced him

Hezbollah and its allies have also been for months trying to get judge Bitar fired too , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against civilians