Russia’s losses in its 50 days war reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, 8 ships, Ukraine claims

by yalibnan 90

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, April 15, amounted to about 20,000 personnel, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period Russia also lost 756 tanks, 1,976 armored combat vehicles, 366 artillery systems, 122 multiple rocket launchers, 66 air defense weapons, 163 aircraft and 144 helicopters.

In addition, the occupiers lost 1,443 vehicles, eight ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 135 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, four rocket launchers and 25 units of special equipment.

Thus, according to the reports of the General Staff, during the day, about 100 occupiers have been killed, three tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, two air defense equipment, three aircraft, one drone, six vehicles and one ship have been destroyed.

“The figures are being refined. The count is complicated by the high intensity of combat operations,” the report says.

Interfax Ukraine