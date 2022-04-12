At least 1 killed, 7 injured in a blast at an Amal center near Sidon, Lebanon

BEIRUT, April 12 (Reuters) – At least one person was killed and seven were injured in an explosion at a scout centre affiliated with the Shi’ite Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, officials told Reuters early on Tuesday.

The blast demolished the building and army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, sources added. The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

The following is a list of the wounded and the name of the person that was killed in the explosion, Ali Toufic al Ruz

الشهيد علي توفيق الرز

الجريح حسن كمال الرز

الجريح محمد علي بدوي

الجريح محمود غدار

الجريح علي شيبوب

الجريح حسن موسى

المفقود علي غندور#بنعفول — Laila Khalil (@lailakhalilrida) April 12, 2022

One security source told Reuters the explosion was not an act of sabotage, without disclosing further details.

On Dec. 10, a large blast rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.

Reuters