Hezbollah hosts dinner for Bassil and Franjieh

by yalibnan 319

A statement by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group revealed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah held a Ramadan Iftar banquet dinner for the head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh and head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil , in the presence of a number of senior officials.

During their meeting, bilateral relations were discussed as well as the political situation in Lebanon and the region.

Ties between Bassil and Franjieh have been strained for years , but they are both key allies of Hezbollah.

The two men are also potential candidates for the upcoming presidential elections and are supporting rival electoral lists in the May 15 parliamentary polls.

President Michel Aloun’s term expires inn October , for this reason observers believe the meeting was to help Nasrallah decide on the candidate he will be backing for the presidency,

While Bassil is reportedly the most despised politician in Lebanon , Franjieh is seen as Bashar al Assad ‘s man in Lebanon . Franjieh’s grandfather former president Franjieh was the one who invited Syria to Lebanon in 1976 . Syria was forced out of Lebanon 29 years later by the Cedar Revolution which erupted after the assassination of former PM Rafic Hariri .

Ali Hussein a prominent Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan. ” Bassil and Franjieh are one coin with 2 faces and both are bad for Lebanon. It is time for the Lebanese people to pick their president . The time for picking the president based on who will kiss Nassrallah’s A*s more is over