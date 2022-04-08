EU to send 200 observers to monitor Lebanon’s parliamentary elections

BEIRUT – The European Union (EU) will send 200 observers to monitor Lebanon’s parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15, according to a statement issued by Lebanon’s presidency on Thursday.

Giorgi Holvini, chief of the EU Election Observation Mission to Lebanon, said after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun the observers will start their work ahead of the elections and will monitor all regions in Lebanon, the statement reads.

Members of the mission will also monitor the electoral process for Lebanese living in a number of European countries, using the same standards and rules that will be applied in Lebanon, Holvini was quoted as saying.

President Aoun told Holvini that all arrangements have been made in order to hold the parliamentary elections on time.

(Xinhua) –