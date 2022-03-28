Iran FM met Hezbollah chief, Aoun, other officials during visit to Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on an official visit to Beirut, about the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region on Friday, before heading into a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Abdollahian arrived in Beirut from Damascus, Syria Thursday , accompanied by an Iranian delegation and the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Jalal Firouznia. He was received on Thursday by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The Iranian Foreign Minister assured Bou Habib in a meeting that his country “only wants the best for Lebanon,” and that the Iranian government is “fully convinced that thanks to the wisdom of the statesmen in Lebanon and the sharp spirit of the Lebanese people, the country will be able to hold the next legislative elections in a way that leads to a better future.”

His visit came after Mikati described positive progress being made with Lebanon’s diplomatic relationship with the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia. In the meeting with Bou Habib, Abdollahian also expressed hope that Iran and Saudi Arabia would resume normal relations amidst “contradictory messages from Saudi officials.”

Aoun helped Hezbollah hijack Lebanon: Siniora

Commenting on Amir-Abdollahian’s visit , former Lebanese PM Fouad Siniora , accused president Michel Aoun of helping Hezbollah hijack Lebanon

“The state has been hijacked by Hezbollah, and the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, helped it do that,” he said accusing “Hezbollah and its allies of seeking to destroy the judiciary.”

In an interview with Al-Hadath TV, he said that “Hezbollah is seeking to obtain a parliamentary majority in the upcoming elections to dominate the Parliament in order to legislate its illegal weapons.”

