Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as Apartheid regime

The Massachusetts-based Harvard Law School has recognized Israel as an apartheid regime, joining an array of organizations labeling Israel as such for its practices in occupied Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a recent report to the United Nations, the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard Law School joined the international community by recognizing the apartheid character of the Israeli regime.

The 22-page joint report, titled ‘Apartheid in the Occupied West Bank: A Legal Analysis of Israel’s Actions’, which was developed in collaboration with the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, found that the Israel regime’s practices in the occupied West Bank amounted to criminal activities in breach of the prohibition of apartheid.

The report focuses on the legal regime enforced by Israel against Palestinians specifically in the occupied West Bank, and “finds that Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank are in breach of the prohibition of apartheid and amount to the crime of apartheid under international law.”

Last month, Amnesty International issued a damning report calling for Israeli authorities to be held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.

Our report reveals the true extent of Israel’s apartheid regime. Whether they live in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank, or Israel itself, Palestinians are treated as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights. We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid. The international community has an obligation to act Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General

The Amnesty investigation report detailed how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights.

This includes Palestinians living in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), as well as displaced refugees in other countries.

