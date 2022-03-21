Geagea: Whoever allies with Hezbollah is allying with the killers of Hariri and those behind Beirut port crime

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea was quoted as saying on Monday : “Whoever allies with Hezbollah will be allying with the killers of Rafik Hariri and the martyrs of the Beirut port crime.



Geagea’s statement came in response to the speech of Hezbollah chief’ Hassan Nasrallah’s in which he alleged that whoever will ally with the “Lebanese forces” will be allying with the “ambush” of Tayouneh.

Geagea Nasrallah’s allegations were wrong and that the investigation of the incident revealed exactly what happened .

Smoke rises on Aug. 5, 2020, after an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, the day before. The blast, caused by the detonation of a stockpile of explosive chemicals that had been illegally imported and improperly stored, killed more than 218 people, injured thousands and destroyed entire neighborhoods of the capital. The Iran backed Hezbollah militant group has been for months trying to get Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the blast fired , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against civilians AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Geagea in January compared Hezbollah to ISIS

“ISIS and Hezbollah two sides of same coin”, he was quoted as saying following the Tayyouneh incident , which resulted the the killing of several Hezbollah members who tried to invade Ain el Remmaneh Christian stronghold ,as they protested against the top judge investigating the port blast and called for getting him fired

Geagea added : “Some members of Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda forces are present in Iran. As for Hezbollah’s claim that it rid Lebanon of ISIS, we say to it: Without Hezbollah, there would be no ISIS and we do not need the party to defend Lebanon , our army is fully capable of that .

Former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri , father of former PM Saad Hariri was assassinated in downtown Beirut on February 14, 2005. 3 Hezbollah operative were indicted in the killing of Hariri by a UN backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) Salim Jamil Ayyash Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi . But Hezbollah refused to hand them over to the court .

Leading Christian Party

Geagea has said in an interview that his party has the ability to replace the Free Patriotic Movement as the leading Christian group in the country through the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“On the Christian level, I will say it like this for the first time: Is the LF a substitute to the FPM? Yes! And I openly and loudly say it. Yes it is an alternative because the LF’s practices are totally opposite to the practices that we saw from the FPM while in power,” Geagea told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

Responding to a question about Lebanon’s “clear isolation” in the Arab arena, the LF leader noted that Gulf countries would reevaluate their stances on Lebanon “within a few minutes” should power in the country shift from “untrusted, rival, hostile and corrupt hands” to “ the Lebanese hands that want to build.”

“The Gulf countries are certainly not interested in the current Lebanon, the Lebanon of Qassem Soleimani, ( in a possible reference to the slain Iranian General who headed up the Quds Force of IRGC and who was the boss of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ) , but the Lebanon of Charles Malek, Camille Chamoun, Rafik Hariri and Bashir Gemayel is certainly of interest to them,” Geagea stressed.